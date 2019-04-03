Adzcoin Price Down 13% Over Last Week (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $127,453.00 and $152.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adzcoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 45,936,743 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

