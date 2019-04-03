Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,160 Shares of Meredith Co. (MDP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Meredith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Meredith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Meredith by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. grew its position in Meredith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Meredith by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

In other Meredith news, insider John S. Zieser sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $145,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Meredith had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Meredith’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.97 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.39.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

