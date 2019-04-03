Advisor Group Inc. Sells 16,691 Shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (ESBA)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESBA opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

About Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

