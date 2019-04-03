Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 327 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 450,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,562 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,746.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 45,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $2,473,634.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WBS opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/advisor-group-inc-acquires-327-shares-of-webster-financial-co-wbs.html.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.