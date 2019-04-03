Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 197,116,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 84,785,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $798,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,014,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 909,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,079.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,423,166 shares of company stock worth $829,270,489. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,424,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,893,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,384 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,038,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,738 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

