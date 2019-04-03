Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 197,116,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 84,785,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.
AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.40.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $798,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,014,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 909,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,079.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,423,166 shares of company stock worth $829,270,489. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,424,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,893,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,384 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,038,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,738 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
