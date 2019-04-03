Admiral Group (ADM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,998 to GBX 2,026. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Admiral Group traded as high as GBX 2,228 ($29.11) and last traded at GBX 2,227 ($29.10), with a volume of 767744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,200 ($28.75).

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,064.60 ($26.98).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Stevens sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($27.47), for a total value of £2,900,760 ($3,790,356.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 66 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $60.00. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Admiral Group (ADM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/admiral-group-adm-reaches-new-12-month-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.