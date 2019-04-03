Adecoagro (AGRO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the topic of several other reports. Santander lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adecoagro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $836.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.57. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Adecoagro by 1,529.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 317,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,660,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Adecoagro by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

