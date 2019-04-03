Adamera Minerals (ADZ) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 469,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 634,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

