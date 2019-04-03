Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,492,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269,445 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $159,335,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,291,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

MU stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

