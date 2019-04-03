Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $607,000 in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Stock

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CECO Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,637,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,303,000 after purchasing an additional 216,771 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 121,444 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,932 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $251.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis Sadlowski purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,591.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

