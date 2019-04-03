Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,466,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,149,000 after buying an additional 600,535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allergan by 14,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 20,617,639 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Allergan by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,450,000 after buying an additional 4,475,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,253,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,554,000 after buying an additional 245,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,767,000 after buying an additional 247,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.21.

NYSE AGN opened at $146.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

