Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at $879,094.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,299 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.88.

Shares of GD opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $229.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/actinver-wealth-management-inc-acquires-new-position-in-general-dynamics-co-gd.html.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.