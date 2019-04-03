Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

ARAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.07. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

