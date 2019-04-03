ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Bought by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ABIOMED accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in ABIOMED by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,376,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.94. The stock had a trading volume of 576,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,938. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.17 and a 52 week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. Analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Bought by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/abiomed-inc-abmd-shares-bought-by-tirschwell-loewy-inc.html.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.