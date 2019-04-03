Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Lifted by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 568.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 473,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,787.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $95,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

