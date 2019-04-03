A10 Networks (ATEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.06 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,900. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $541.87 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.73.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,303 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $57,213.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 9,813 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $65,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,325 shares of company stock worth $150,586. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,059,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in A10 Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

