96,737 Shares in BEST Inc (BSTI) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 96,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in BEST by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,695,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 357,716 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in BEST by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,990,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 321,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BEST by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BEST by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,617,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 818,765 shares during the period. 15.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
