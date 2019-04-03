85,500 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Steelcase as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Steelcase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 639.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $213,397.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,347. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/85500-shares-in-steelcase-inc-scs-purchased-by-mufg-securities-emea-plc.html.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.