85,500 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Steelcase as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Steelcase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 639.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $213,397.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,347. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.
