8,145 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

MNST opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/8145-shares-in-monster-beverage-corp-mnst-acquired-by-machina-capital-s-a-s.html.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.