7,155 Shares in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $64,761,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $536,739,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,306,000 after purchasing an additional 219,780 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GMED stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.
In other Globus Medical news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $9,931,800.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 8,900 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $419,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $419,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,852 shares of company stock worth $20,061,774 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
