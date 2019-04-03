7,155 Shares in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $64,761,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $536,739,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,306,000 after purchasing an additional 219,780 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $195.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

In other Globus Medical news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $9,931,800.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 8,900 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $419,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $419,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,852 shares of company stock worth $20,061,774 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “7,155 Shares in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/7155-shares-in-globus-medical-inc-gmed-purchased-by-mackay-shields-llc.html.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.