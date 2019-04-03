$70.60 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post sales of $70.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.80 million to $73.39 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $56.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $319.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.60 million to $337.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $389.24 million, with estimates ranging from $370.89 million to $407.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,003,953.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,616.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $87,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,601 shares of company stock worth $1,104,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

PTCT stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.