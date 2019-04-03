$661.53 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $661.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $699.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.12 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $614.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.12 million.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

