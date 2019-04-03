$612.72 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report sales of $612.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.38 million to $624.00 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $572.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

CRS stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 476.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

