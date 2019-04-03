$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.64 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $21.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $23.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. Argus began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

In related news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lear by 12,800.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Lear by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

LEA traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.28. 933,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $206.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

