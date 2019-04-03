4imprint Group (FOUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,680.00

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,680 ($35.02) and last traded at GBX 2,570 ($33.58), with a volume of 17786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.10).

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of $742.59 million and a PE ratio of 20.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 37.30 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $15.85. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

