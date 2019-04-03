48,500 Shares in Altria Group Inc (MO) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 82,381.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329,361 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 375,945 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $3,890,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

MO stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

