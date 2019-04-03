43,452 Shares in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZT stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0586 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

