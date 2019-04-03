$40.90 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce sales of $40.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $44.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $216.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.26 million to $227.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $195.42 million, with estimates ranging from $179.24 million to $213.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $69.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.27 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,523. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 27,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $2,474,672.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 320,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,906.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $153,301.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,301.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,514 shares of company stock worth $5,632,849. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.