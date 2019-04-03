3M (MMM) Price Target Cut to $188.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $189.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.11. 10,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. 3M has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total transaction of $1,873,907.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 233,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 600,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,420,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3M by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,464,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.