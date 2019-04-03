3M Co (MMM) Stake Lessened by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14,237.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 939,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,941,033,000 after purchasing an additional 933,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 24.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,464,000 after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.58.

NYSE:MMM opened at $212.13 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $176.87 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at $55,724,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total transaction of $1,873,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

