339 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 57,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nomura started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.47.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

