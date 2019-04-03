28,710 Shares in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,921,000 after purchasing an additional 385,851 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after acquiring an additional 469,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,006,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 19.2% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 999,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 160,804 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert N. Shuster sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $122,178.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $526.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

