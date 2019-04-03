$247.15 Million in Sales Expected for Opko Health Inc. (OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report $247.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Opko Health posted sales of $254.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year sales of $983.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $909.10 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.90 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opko Health.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.05 million.

Several research firms have commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Opko Health stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. 2,269,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,522. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,401.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,455,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,662,970.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 848,000 shares of company stock worth $2,333,080. Insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opko Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.