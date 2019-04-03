23,840 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVYA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $38,340,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $15,979,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Avaya by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,561,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 640,076 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Avaya by 386.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 763,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 606,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avaya by 203.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 290,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Avaya stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Avaya had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

