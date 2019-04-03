$20.74 Million in Sales Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to announce sales of $20.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $19.35 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $19.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year sales of $82.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.12 million to $89.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $113.04 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $171.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.58% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on REPH. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.51. 6,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.36. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Recro Pharma by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Recro Pharma by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Recro Pharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Recro Pharma by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

