$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. Signet Jewelers reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Signet Jewelers to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.76 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Signet Jewelers to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $3,918,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 459.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 226,826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 227.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,526,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,948. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

