1,984,795 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,984,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,370,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of AMETEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,495,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,916,000 after acquiring an additional 372,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,833,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,929,000 after acquiring an additional 303,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in AMETEK by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,201,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,449,000 after acquiring an additional 324,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.05%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $2,458,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,579,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,949.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,563 shares of company stock worth $9,513,354 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

