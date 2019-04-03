18,773 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Acquired by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

