1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $282.41 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 476,892 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Costco Wholesale worth $282,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,328,292,000 after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,328,292,000 after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,862,398,000 after acquiring an additional 736,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,167 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,198 shares of company stock worth $2,336,684 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $240.50 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $180.94 and a one year high of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

