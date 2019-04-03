16,306 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

