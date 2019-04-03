1,608 Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 223,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 126,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,433,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 67,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,437.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.94.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $202.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.93 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $578.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

