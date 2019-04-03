$145.16 Million in Sales Expected for Store Capital Corp (STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will post sales of $145.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $150.88 million. Store Capital posted sales of $119.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year sales of $614.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.73 million to $641.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $686.31 million, with estimates ranging from $568.93 million to $736.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $34.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 22,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Store Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Store Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Store Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,328. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

