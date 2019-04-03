1&1 Drillisch (DRI) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.08 ($61.72).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €32.30 ($37.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €32.64 ($37.95) and a fifty-two week high of €65.10 ($75.70).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

