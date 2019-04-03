$121.44 Million in Sales Expected for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) will announce sales of $121.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $122.89 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group posted sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $530.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.50 million to $538.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $564.01 million, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $567.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.63 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 18.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFRG. ValuEngine lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

DFRG opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,751.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,464,523 shares of company stock worth $10,350,319. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

