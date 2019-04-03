10,770 Shares in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1,293.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 52.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 53,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of Amc Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCX opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 187.32% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

