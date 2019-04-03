$103.07 Million in Sales Expected for PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) to report $103.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.55 million and the lowest is $101.58 million. PS Business Parks reported sales of $103.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full year sales of $416.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.77 million to $419.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.58 million to $424.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.48). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 54.82% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.56 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $109.94 and a twelve month high of $159.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $390,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $455,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in PS Business Parks by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

