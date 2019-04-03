-$1.60 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc (W) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.09). Wayfair reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($5.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.33) to ($3.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.05) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.85 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.63.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $85,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 153 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.88, for a total transaction of $25,685.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,356 shares of company stock worth $40,596,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 7,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

W stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $173.72.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

