-$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) will report earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($5.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iterum Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,826. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

