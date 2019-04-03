$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 585,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $147.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $1,311,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,760 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

