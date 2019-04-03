$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.19. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $803.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.62 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 20,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 697,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,510.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $468,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 697,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,476,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,775 shares of company stock worth $2,680,834. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SkyWest by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SkyWest by 924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 116,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,408. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

